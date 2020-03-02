One Planet: Climate Crisis And The 2020 Presidential Candidates

On this edition ofYour Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll continue our coverage of presidential candidates by focusing on their environmental record. We’ll speak with Brett Hartl, Chief Political Strategist at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, and Marianne Lavelle of InsideClimate News.

The Center has evaluated each candidate on four key environmental issues: saving wildlife, protecting public lands, ensuring environmental justice and ending the climate crisis. Join the conversation, on the next Your Call with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter for InsideClimate News

Web Resources:

The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund: Environmental Report Card

InsideClimate News: Democratic Candidates Position Themselves as Climate Hawks Going into Primary Season

The Washington Post: In state after state, climate change emerges as a key issue for Democratic voters

The Guardian: Where do the 2020 Democratic candidates stand on the climate crisis?