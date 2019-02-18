One Planet: Climate change, migration, and border militarization

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we bring back our conversation with journalist Todd Miller about his new book, Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security.

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, a person is more likely to be displaced by environmental forces than by war. Without a global legal framework on climate refugees and more spending on the militarization of border reinforcement, how should we address the plight of climate refugees?

Guest:

Todd Miller, award winning independent journalist, and author of Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security

