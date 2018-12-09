 One Planet: Climate change, migration, and border militarization | KALW
One Planet: Climate change, migration, and border militarization

By Malihe Razazan 1 hour ago

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, journalist Todd Miller will discuss his book, Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security.

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, a person is more likely to be displaced by environmental forces than by war. Without a global legal framework on climate refugees and more spending on militarization of border reinforcement, how should we address the plight of climate refugees?

Guest:

Todd Miller, award winning independent journalist, and the author of Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security

Web Resources:

Todd Miller

LARB: The Border-Security-Industrial Complex: A Conversation with Todd Miller

Yes!: Why the Migrant Caravan Story Is a Climate Change Story    

 

