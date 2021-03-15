One Planet: Climate Change Is Causing Western Butterfly Populations To Rapidly Decline

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are discussing the impact of climate change on butterfly populations. According to a new study published in the journal Science, over the past four decades, more than 450 butterfly species have declined at an average rate of nearly two percent a year.

The western monarch’s population has dropped by 99.9 percent since the 1980s. What can we do to save butterflies?

Guests:

Matt Forister, Trevor J. McMinn Endowed Professor in Biology at University of Nevada

Arthur Shapiro, Distinguished Professor of Evolution and Ecology at the University of California, Davis

