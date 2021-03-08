 One Planet: Catharine Flowers And Her Fight Against Wastewater-Infrastructure Injustice In The US | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

One Planet: Catharine Flowers And Her Fight Against Wastewater-Infrastructure Injustice In The US

By Malihe Razazan 2 hours ago
  • Sewage builds up on properties in Lowndes County, Alabama, where only twenty percent of residents have access to the municipal sewage system.
    Sewage builds up on properties in Lowndes County, Alabama, where only twenty percent of residents have access to the municipal sewage system.
    CATHERINE COLEMAN FLOWERS

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are having a conversation with environmental activist Catherine Coleman Flowers about her new book, Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret.

She writes about systemic class, racial disparity, and geographic prejudice has left rural communities without access to clean water and basic sanitation. She writes, sanitation is becoming too big a problem to ignore as climate change brings sewage to more backyards, and not only those of poor minorities. 

 

Guest:

 

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founding director of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ), and the author of Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret

Web:

Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice

The Washington Post: Battling America’s ‘dirty secret’

New Yorker: The Heavy Toll of the Black Belt’s Wastewater Crisis

 

Tags: 
Catherine Coleman Flowers
racial disparity
alabama
septic tank
climate change
Lowndes County
Institutional Racism