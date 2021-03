One Planet: Catharine Flowers And Her Fight Against Wastewater-Infrastructure Injustice In The US

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are having a conversation with environmental activist Catherine Coleman Flowers about her new book, Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret.

She writes about systemic class, racial disparity, and geographic prejudice has left rural communities without access to clean water and basic sanitation. She writes, sanitation is becoming too big a problem to ignore as climate change brings sewage to more backyards, and not only those of poor minorities.

Guest:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founding director of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ), and the author of Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret

Web:

Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice

The Washington Post: Battling America’s ‘dirty secret’

New Yorker: The Heavy Toll of the Black Belt’s Wastewater Crisis