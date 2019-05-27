One Planet: The battle for the future of food

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we'll speak with Tim Wise about his new book Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food.

Hundreds of millions of small-scale farmers grow 70 percent of the food eaten in developing countries, but Tim Wise shows how agribusiness monopolies are being aggressively promoted to the detriment of family farmers, the environment, and the food security of the world’s poor.

Guest:

Timothy Wise, senior researcher at the Small Planet Institute, senior research fellow at Tufts University’s Global Development and Environment Institute, and author of Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food

