One Found Sound - ‘Radical’ @ Theater Rhino - More Violins of Hope - Etruscan Italy

This week on Open Air, KALW’s weekly radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with clarinetist Sarah Bonomo, flutist Sasha Launer and violinist Emily Kriner, co-founders of conductorless, collaborative, chamber orchestra One Found Sound (pictured), about the ensemble’s upcoming concert on February 21 (8pm) at Heron Arts (7 Heron St.) in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. Joining the conversation is soprano Julie Adams.

One Found Sound specializes in relaxed, salon-style concert gatherings located in art galleries, former manufacturing shops, warehouses, gardens and live/work community spaces. Their programming is selected democratically by a vote of all members, and features works by both well-known and underrepresented composers.

On the program for February 21 are three works for full orchestra including Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville, Summer of 1915, featuring soprano Julie Adams and Maurice Ravel’s Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Suite.

We talk with actor and playwright John Fisher (pic 2) about the world premiere at Theater Rhinoceros of his new play Radical, a satirical drama about SF Politics. Fisher directs and also plays the lead character, Jack, who is running for City Supervisor and thinks that you should stop paying to ride MUNI, and pee wherever and whenever you need to. There are 12 performances through March 1 at Spark Arts (4229 18th St.) in San Francisco

Conductor and violinist Dawn Harms returns to Open Air to talk about the Violins of Hope concert that she conducts with the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony on February 29 (8pm) at the SF Conservatory of Music (50 Oak St.); as well as about her performance on Feb 22 (8pm) with the Oakland Symphony at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, during which she will performing in Vivaldi’s Concerto in F major for Three Violins and Strings, RV 551, together with Terrie Baune, and Liana Bérubé.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, looks ahead at Etruscan Italy: Life and Afterlife, a series of lectures and performances by Humanities West, February 28 and 29 at the Marines’ Memorial Theatre (609 Sutter St.) in San Francisco. Also: suggestions for Spring time hikes in Marin; plus what’s going on at bookstores around the Bay Area.

Open Air with host David Latulippe, heard live on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Listen now or anytime…