Oakland Public Safety Task Force / Cellist Joshua McClain / Why Is Oakland Green And Gold?

Oakland officials are launching a task force to reimagine public safety. We hear about Bay Area city leaders taking a hard look at police budgets. Then, cellist Joshua McClain sparks people’s imaginations with his mystic sounds And, we hear how the Town got its colors. Plus, a reading from Oakland author Elwin Cotman.
- Oakland Votes To Set Up Task Force To Defund The Police
- Cellist Joshua Mcclain’s Album Coming Home Is Both Magical And Personal
- Why Is Oakland’s Flag Green And Gold?
- Fantastical New Short Story Collection Evokes Octavia Butler, Karen Russell
