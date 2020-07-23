 Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House Vandalized | KALW

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House Vandalized

By 35 minutes ago
  • Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff, Piedmont High School Graduation, 2019
    Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff, Piedmont High School Graduation, 2019
    Thomas Hawk, Flickr


Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s house was vandalized by a group of individuals around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

And that set off a busy day for Oakland's activists and politicos.

 

The group called “some yay area comrades” took responsibility for the vandalization of Mayor Schaaf’s house in a post on Indybay Tuesday afternoon. They said that they were “sending a wake up call to the mayor and a call to action to the Bay Area."

 

The group’s demands include defunding and dismantling the city’s police department, cancelling rent, guaranteeing housing, and lastly for the city to drop charges against those arrested during recent protests.

 

The mayor’s spokesperson Justin Berton released a statement saying that the mayor “supports passionate protest but does not support tactics meant to harm and terrorize others.” 

 

Local activist Zennie62 agreed with Berton in a YouTube video:

 

“It will solve no problems.. and it's just plain wrong to try to hurt someone like that.”

 

Despite demands to defund the police, the Oakland City Council voted down a proposal to reduce funding on Tuesday evening with Mayor Schaaf casting the tie-breaking vote. 

Tags: 
Oakland
Oakland City Council
Mayor Libby Schaaf
police
activism

Related Content

Oakland And Berkeley Take Steps To Respond To Calls For Police Defunding

By Jun 30, 2020
Daniel Arauz / Wikimedia Commons

 

The Oakland City Council recently approved the city’s mid-cycle budget, which goes into effect tomorrow. Though it fell short of calls to defund the Oakland Police Department, it did move roughly 3% of OPD’s budget, $14.3 million, to alternative safety measures. 

Oakland City Council Votes On New Budget Tuesday And Oakland Schools Discuss Police Presence

By Jun 24, 2020
Flickr.com

The Oakland City Council voted on a new budget Tuesday with minimal cuts to the Oakland Police Department budget amidst protests for defunding the OPD. 

Oakland Opens Trailers For Homeless At Risk Of COVID-19

By May 6, 2020
Thomas Hawk / Flickr Creative Commons

 

The city of Oakland has launched a new program to house over 130 homeless individuals.