Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House Vandalized

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s house was vandalized by a group of individuals around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

And that set off a busy day for Oakland's activists and politicos.

The group called “some yay area comrades” took responsibility for the vandalization of Mayor Schaaf’s house in a post on Indybay Tuesday afternoon. They said that they were “sending a wake up call to the mayor and a call to action to the Bay Area."

The group’s demands include defunding and dismantling the city’s police department, cancelling rent, guaranteeing housing, and lastly for the city to drop charges against those arrested during recent protests.

The mayor’s spokesperson Justin Berton released a statement saying that the mayor “supports passionate protest but does not support tactics meant to harm and terrorize others.”

Local activist Zennie62 agreed with Berton in a YouTube video:

“It will solve no problems.. and it's just plain wrong to try to hurt someone like that.”

Despite demands to defund the police, the Oakland City Council voted down a proposal to reduce funding on Tuesday evening with Mayor Schaaf casting the tie-breaking vote.