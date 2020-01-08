Oakland Homeless Encampments Conditions / Global Refugee Crisis

Can we compare Oakland homeless encampments to global refugee camps? A new report from the New York Times illustrates similarities. Then, millions of Venezuelans have been forced to flee their country in the past four years. We meet one woman who’s trying to help them.
- New Report Says Oakland Homeless Encampments Part Of Global Phenomenon
- When Local Governments Fail To Resettle Refugees, Citizens Open Their Doors
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.