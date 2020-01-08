 Oakland Homeless Encampments Conditions / Global Refugee Crisis | KALW

Oakland Homeless Encampments Conditions / Global Refugee Crisis

By News Producer 1 minute ago

Can we compare Oakland homeless encampments to global refugee camps? A new report from the New York Times illustrates similarities. Then, millions of Venezuelans have been forced to flee their country in the past four years. We meet one woman who’s trying to help them.

Crosscurrents Podcast

Related Content

New Report Says Oakland Homeless Encampments Part Of Global Phenomenon

By 35 minutes ago
NY Times

New York Times San Francisco Bureau Chief Thomas Fuller spent three months reporting on the High Street homelessness encampment in Oakland. What he found were people driven to homelessness by climate catastrophes, expensive medical emergencies, and more. 

When Local Governments Fail To Resettle Refugees, Citizens Open Their Doors

By 1 minute ago
Teresa Cotsirilos / KALW

In 2019, the United Nations reported that an unprecedented number of people have been forced to flee their home countries. Over 70 million people are currently displaced worldwide, and the global refugee population is expected to increase in 2020.