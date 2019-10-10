 Oakland Band The Onyx Brings Eclectic Sound And Honors Black Women | KALW
Oakland Band The Onyx Brings Eclectic Sound And Honors Black Women

By Damien D Minor 1 hour ago
  • The Onyx (left to right): Dan'Nelle Emerson, Richelle Scales, Maya Vilaplana, Yunoka Berry, Rhonda Kinard, Genesis Valentine
The Onyx is a diverse collective of six black female artists, based in Oakland, who have audiences grooving to a range of sounds from R&B and rock to Latin music. In this interview, singer Dane’elle Emerson and drummer Genesis Valentine talk about empowering black women through music.

The entire song "Black Girl Magic" is giving you a black woman's perspective and telling you ... this is how I feel ... hear what I'm saying and respect my view."

The Onyx self-titled EP is available now. See them perform this Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Life is Living Festival in West Oakland’s Bobby Hutton Park. 

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

