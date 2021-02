"Throughline" has so far been a hit as a history podcast. But now, it has also debuted on public radio stations across the country.

It's not the kind of show where the hosts just interview historians. The team at "Throughline" take current events or news on people’s minds and then go back in time to trace how we got here. In this interview, we hear from Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouie about how they got started and why.

Catch "Thoughline" on KALW on Monday nights at 6 p.m.