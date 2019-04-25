Nick Ishimaru brings modern and ancient traditions to Japanese theater

More than forty years ago, San Francisco’s Theatre of Yugen became one of the first American theater companies to feature classical Japanese theater arts.

"How can we use some of these Japanese aesthetics to better reveal the intricacies of Western literature?"

The company started as a place for experimentation and continues to blend ancient forms of Japanese theater with modern Eastern and Western traditions. The company’s artistic director, Nick Ishimaru, discusses Theatre of Yugen’s latest production, "Helen," an adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy.

You can catch "Helen" now at the NOHspace theater in San Francisco.