The NH Primary Results & Where Candidates Stand On Racial Justice Issues

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 7 hours ago
  • Voters line up in New Hampshire ahead of the primary.
    Matt Rourke/AP

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss primary results in New Hampshire and where the presidential race goes from here. Bernie Sanders won, followed by Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden.

Later in the show, we'll find out where the candidates stand on racial justice issues. The Center for Urban and Racial Equity is out with a scorecard, which rates candidates on criminal justice reform, health, reproductive justice, voting rights, immigration, indigenous rights, and more. What do you want to know about candidate’s records and policies on racial justice?

 

Guests:

Chris Faraone, editorial director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism

Dr. Judy Lubin, founder and president of the Center for Urban and Racial Equity 

Web Resources:

2020 Racial Justice Presidential Candidate Scorecard

Vox: Bernie Sanders just won the all-important New Hampshire primary

NPR: For Some In N.H., The Decision Is Made In The Voting Booth 

Poynter: This New Hampshire bar will become a pop-up newsroom for the 2020 primary

