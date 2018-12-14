 Next on City Visions: Home for the Holidays? | KALW
Next on City Visions: Home for the Holidays?

By City Visions 1 minute ago

Are you home for the holidays? Looking for fun things to do or new places to take friends from out of town? We’ll have local experts here to give you the inside scoop on Bay Area holiday happenings that are off the hook and off the beaten track. Join us Monday night at 7 pm on 91.7 FM, KALW local public radio.

GUESTS:

JOHNNY HAYES, AKA Johnny FunCheap, Bay Area bargain guru and founder of FunCheapSF.com

KIMBERLEY LOVATO, freelance writer, author of Unique Eats and Eateries of San Francisco and co-author of 100 Things to Do in San Francisco Before You Die

JILL ROBINSON, travel writer and co-author of 100 Things to Do in San Francisco Before You Die

LISA ROGOVIN, founder and CEO of Edible Excursions, a Bay Area food tour company

PRODUCED BY: ANNE HARPER

