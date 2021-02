In the first half of his term as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has faced historic challenges. Today, it's a special presentation from CapRadio News looking at the governor’s successes and shortcomings as he enters the second half of his term. Plus, two Bay Area authors are finalists for National Book Critics Circle awards. We hear readings from authors Alia Voltz and C Pam Zhang.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.