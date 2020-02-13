 New Rule Targets Low-Income Immigrants / Sara Moore / Best Place For a First Kiss | KALW

New Rule Targets Low-Income Immigrants / Sara Moore / Best Place For a First Kiss

By News Producer 28 seconds ago

Hear how California is responding to a new Trump administration rule that could deny green cards to low-income immigrants. Then, Sara Moore doesn’t clown around when it comes to their line of work. And, we’re answering a question from a listener like you — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Today's local music is Kelly Stoltz from San Francisco. They're performing at the Great American Music Hall this Sunday, 2/16. 

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

Crosscurrents Podcast

How The Trump Administration’s Public Charge Rule Could Impact Bay Area Immigrants

By 37 seconds ago
Eric Risberg / AP Photo

Last January, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can begin implementing its expanded “public charge” rule, which could systematically deny green cards to low-income immigrants. 

Sara Moore On How Clowning Helped Her Navigate Her Genderqueer Identity

By 17 seconds ago
Fernando Gambaroni

  

Sara Moore gives people the gift of laughter through the art of clowning. And clowning has been self-empowering for them when it comes to gender. Sara’s character is out of this world in "The Supers: A Science-Fiction Magical Realism Human Cartoon Opera."

What’s The Best Place In The Bay Area To Have A First Kiss?

By Julia Llinas Goodman 20 seconds ago
Thomas Hawk / Flickr Creative Commons, used under CC BY-NC 2.0

  

Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. Cameron Williams wanted to know: "What’s the best place in the Bay Area to have a first kiss?"