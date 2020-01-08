New Report Says Oakland Homeless Encampments Part Of Global Phenomenon

New York Times San Francisco Bureau Chief Thomas Fuller spent three months reporting on the High Street homelessness encampment in Oakland. What he found were people driven to homelessness by climate catastrophes, expensive medical emergencies, and more.

Fuller has reported on dangerous living conditions across the globe and he says the conditions at this Oakland encampment are dire even compared to conditions in a developing country, like Mexico. Residents have no running water and face constant threats of the city tearing down the encampment and moving them to another location.

You can read and watch the multimedia report, "Among the World’s Most Dire Places: This California Homeless Camp," here.

