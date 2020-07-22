New Funding Targets Deep East Oakland / R&B Artist Freddie / New Arrivals

Oakland received a multi-million dollar grant to fund environmental projects in the deep east. We hear about that and skepticism from some residents. Then, an Oakland R&B artist found their identity through performing. Plus, a reading from a new book about fermentation.
- Large Grant Targets Environmental Issues In Deep East Oakland
- R&B Singer Freddie On How Performing Helped Them Find Their Identity
- How-To Book Demystifies Fermentation
