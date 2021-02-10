New Footage Displayed In Trump's Impeachment Trial Paints Disturbing Picture Of The Capitol Attack

On this edition of Your Call, we recap the second day of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. House Democrats showed harrowing never-before-seen video footage and played police radio communications from inside the Capitol once it was breached by the violent mob.

In their opening arguments, impeachment managers called Trump the “inciter-in-chief” and said he “reveled” in the chaos and destruction perpetuated by his supporters on January 6th. What were your reactions to the new information we learned today and what questions do you have?

Guest:

John Bonifaz, constitutional attorney and co-founder and president of Free Speech For People, a national nonprofit nonpartisan organization that fights for free and fair elections and works to defend our Constitution

