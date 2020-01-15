New California State Laws / Bigfoot Discovery Museum

There are a lot of new laws taking effect this month in California covering everything from rent control, criminal justice, health insurance, and the gig economy. CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall helps us break some of them down. Then, we head out into the Santa Cruz Mountains to meet the owner of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum.
- Breaking Down New State Laws With CalMatters
- The Legend Of Bigfoot Is Alive And Well In The Santa Cruz Mountains
