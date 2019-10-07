Netflix's 'The Family' Exposes How A Powerful Christian Group Influences Policies Around The Globe

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll rebroadcast The Family, a five-part Netflix series about a conservative Christian group wielding enormous influence in Washington DC and around the globe.

The series is based on two of Jeff Sharlet’s books, The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power, and C Street: The Fundamentalist Threat to American Democracy. How did The Family gain so much power in the US and overseas? And how much influence does it have today? Jeff Sharlet says Donald Trump is what The Family has been waiting for. "He's God's man."

Guest:

Jeff Sharlet, author of the best-selling book, The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power, and executive producer of the new Netflix series The Family

Web Resources:

Netflix: The Family

Rolling Stone: Prayer, Politics and Power: ‘The Family’ Reveals Our Insidious American Theocracy