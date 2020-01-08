 Nadina LaSpina Is Proud Of Her Disability | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

Nadina LaSpina Is Proud Of Her Disability

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 19 minutes ago

On this edition of Your Call, we have a conversation with disability rights activist Nadina LaSpina.

In her memoir, Such a Pretty Girl: A Story of Struggle, Empowerment, and Disability Pride, Nadina shares her story about contracting polio as a baby and the prejudice she faced as a disabled young woman. Through her experiences, she became involved in the disability rights movement. What can we learn from disabled activists about living in the ableist world today?

Guest:

Nadina LaSpina, disability rights activist and author of Such a Pretty Girl: A Story of Struggle, Empowerment, and Disability Pride

 

Web Resources: 

Truthout: “Our Lives Are Not Tragedies”: A Conversation on Disability Rights

Salon: Far from "helpless": How the Disability Rights Movement saved my life

 

Tags: 
nadina laspina
disability
Americans with Disabilities Act
disabled
such a pretty girl
disability rights
ableism
polio