"STOP TRYING TO BE GOD," by Travis Scott

Rapper, writer, and educator Maddy "MADlines" Clifford, part of the Oakland based hip-hop duo FR333 and teacher of hip hop lyricism, history, and performance, picks "STOP TRYING TO BE GOD," by Travis Scott. She thinks everyone needs to hear it, including you. Give it a listen and see what you can learn about being attached to control.