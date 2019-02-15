 My Mixtape: "Laws of the Universe," by Toro y Moi | KALW

My Mixtape: "Laws of the Universe," by Toro y Moi

By Kristin McCandless 15 hours ago

Album Art: Outer Peace

Oakland cartoonist and educator Breena Nuñez Peralta explores narratives rarely touched on in mainstream cartoons. She draws about the experiences of the Afro-Latinx diaspora and queer people of color. Her art is inspired by her own sense of not “fitting in.”

When she needs a break, she likes to listen to beats she can move her body to. Check out one of her favorites, Toro y Moi's "Laws of the Universe."

For someone who understands
You sure do an odd job
You're like Prometheus and Bob
You are your own boss

Tags: 
My Mix Tape

