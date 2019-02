"Faust," by Paul Williams

Today's mixtape is brought to you by our own Audio Academy fellow, Porfirio Rangel!

Kat Robichaud is a local powerhouse of theatrical rock and creator of Misfit Cabaret, a fluid reimagination of the variety show. She brings to us "Faust," by Paul Williams for a raw take on love and the music industry. "Faust" is from Phantom of the Paradise, the musical rock opera.