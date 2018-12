"(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," by Otis Redding

Rhodessa Jones is co-artistic director of the San Francisco-based performance company Cultural Odyssey and director of The Medea Project, a performance workshop committed to incarcerated women's social and personal transformation. She brings us a song by Otis Redding that made her want to come to San Francisco and explains why it is able to hold such strong meaning.