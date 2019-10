"Trans Europe Express," by Kraftwerk

Theo Aytchan Williams, Oakland-born artistic director of SambaFunk!, has a deep relationship with drumming and dance. So it makes sense that he'd bring us a classic from Kraftwerk, a German band that formed in the 70's and revolutionized music with their "robot-pop" style and technological innovations. If you listen to music, you've probably heard one of their songs being sampled.