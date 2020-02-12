 Musician Carina Ho On Representing All Bodies In Performance Art | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Musician Carina Ho On Representing All Bodies In Performance Art

By 5 seconds ago
  • Courtesy of Carina Ho

In this edition of Bay Area Beats, we hear from Oakland musician Carina Ho. Carina studied ballet and played in bands for most of her life but never considered a serious career in the arts. A traumatic accident in 2014 changed that and set her on a brand new path. 

"Dance is a medium that is about expression. So, if you possess a body, that is the only requirement"

In the months and years following her recovery, she expressed grief and found solace through music, dance and film, earning herself a Fulbright Fellowship. She also performs music under the name Onikho and recently completed a film project featuring dancers with disabilities called "We Sleep No More."

Click the play button above to listen to the full interview.

Tags: 
Bay Area Beats
Sights & Sounds
Arts
dance
music