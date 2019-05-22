 Muralist Juana Alicia on making art inspired by poetry | KALW
Muralist Juana Alicia on making art inspired by poetry

By & Bo Walsh & Tarek Fouda 37 minutes ago
  • Juana Alicia painting her "La Llorona's Sacred Waters" mural at the corners of York and 24th Streets in San Francisco.
    Courtesy of Juana Alicia

Muralist and activist Juana Alicia grew up in Detroit inspired by the work of Mexican artist Diego Rivera. In the 1970s, Juana was making posters for the United Farm Workers’ grape boycotts, when she was recruited by civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

He asked her to join him in Salinas, California, where she would work in the agricultural fields as an organizer. Throughout a career spanning more than 40 years, Juana was a key figure in the Chicano Arts Movement. She became one of the Bay Area’s best-known muralists with many of her iconic pieces gracing the walls of San Francisco’s Mission District. The Akonadi Foundation of Oakland recently commissioned her to create their 11th Annual Racial Justice Poster

You can catch Juana Alicia at the artist reception for the Akonadi Foundation’s 2019 Racial Justice Poster tomorrow night at the Betti Ono Gallery in Oakland. And also be sure to check out Juana’s new solo exhibition at Alley Cat Books in San Francisco thru the month of June.

