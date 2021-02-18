The Movement For Student Debt Forgiveness Is Pushing President Biden To Expand Relief

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the movement to cancel student debt. More than 43 million borrowers owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student debt.

President Biden has promised to forgive at least $10,000 in federal student loans per person, but advocates and top Democrats are pushing the administration to forgive at least $50,000 in debt. That plan would make 36 million borrowers debt-free. Women and people of color would be among the biggest beneficiaries.

Guests:

Natalia Abrams, executive director of StudentDebtCrisis, a non-profit organization dedicated to reforming student debt and higher ed loan policies

Ashley Harrington, lawyer and Federal Advocacy Director at the Center for Responsible Lending, where she focuses on student debt

