Most San Francisco Schools Remain Open, But District Cancels Non-Essential Events

In a letter to families dated March 8, 2020, the San Francisco Unified School District stated that all schools would remain open on Monday, March 9, with the exception of Lowell High School, but that any non-essential events scheduled through Sunday, March 22 would be canceled.

You can read the letter in its entirety here:

All SFUSD schools with the exception of Lowell High School will remain open on Monday, March 9. The SF Department of Public Health recently issued the following guidance regarding “social distancing” in light of COVID-19. Per this guidance, SFUSD is canceling all non-essential events at all SFUSD schools. This update regarding non-essential events is effective March 9, 2020 and remains in effect until March 22, 2020. We will update you with any future changes.

Please know that this decision aligns with SFDPH’s goals for social distancing: to limit people being exposed to the virus by reducing the number of occasions when people come together. Canceling non-essential events allows us to limit contact while also maintaining a school-based learning environment, which aligns with SFDPH’s recommendation to keep schools open.

If you have any personal health questions, please consult with a medical professional. If you have any school-health related questions, please call the SFUSD Nurse of the Day at (415) 242-2615.

City's Guidance for Schools

Schools should be aware that if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school, the Health Department will work with the school and the district to determine the best measures including potential school closure. Additional recommendations for schools, staff, and students:

Do not go to school if sick.

If you have a child with chronic health conditions, consult your doctor about school attendance.

Equip all schools and classrooms with hand sanitizers and tissues.

Reschedule or cancel medium to large events that are not essential.

Explore remote teaching and online options to continue learning.

Develop a plan for citywide school closures, and families should prepare for potential closures.

SFUSD Guidance for Social Distancing and Events

Essential Activities:

Students attending their classes at their school, passing periods, lunch, recess and after school programs. To the extent possible SFUSD will implement staggered recess & lunchtimes.

Non essential school-related activities include:

Assemblies - alternate approaches that limit close contact; may include conducting assemblies via webcasts or intercom announcements.

Field trips both day and overnight (inside and outside of San Francisco).

Athletic and performance events, including practices and rehearsals.

School events such as fundraisers and school community/family meetings with more than 50 people in attendance in one space at one time.

Non-SFUSD community meetings during evenings or weekends being held on school property.

SFUSD School Cleaning and Sanitation Supplies

Cleaning

School custodians take extensive measures to disinfect school facilities throughout the school day:

Restrooms are cleaned and disinfected mid-morning and mid-afternoon during the school day, including disinfecting all toilets, sinks and mirrors, and urinals and sinks.

Cafeterias are swept and mopped after morning breakfast and lunch. Trash is removed after each meal, and garbage cans are cleaned and disinfected after lunch.

Custodians perform additional tasks in the evenings to clean and disinfect school facilities:

Restrooms are swept, mopped, trash emptied and toilets, urinals, and sinks are disinfected.

Gyms, locker rooms, and other areas used by after school programs are swept and mopped, trash is emptied, and surfaces are cleaned.

Classrooms are swept, trash cans emptied, and high touch surfaces, like door handles, are disinfected.

SFUSD is focused on ensuring all sites have soap at every handwashing station and have asked site staff to notify their site administration if soap supplies run low.

Tissues and hand sanitizer

On March 6 the City recommended equipping schools with hand sanitizer and tissues. SFUSD does not routinely provide hand sanitizer as handwashing with soap is usually preferred by health professionals. In light of this new guidance, SFUSD has ordered hand sanitizer; however, there is a backlog of orders so it may take some time. We encourage individuals who are able to provide their own hand sanitizer and contribute to the classroom supplies, to please do so. Tissues will be delivered as quickly as possible.

This is a rapidly changing situation and we know it is causing a lot of disruption and concern in our community. Please remember to respect the privacy of students and staff as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families.

Please check sfusd.edu/covid19 for updates and resources.