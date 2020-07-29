Most Of California's Colleges Will Be Remote This Fall. What Challenges Do Students Face?

On this edition of Your Call, we find out how college students and faculty are preparing for another semester of remote learning. Colleges spent months planning for the Fall, but many plans have changed as COVID cases continue to rise.

UC Berkeley recently announced plans to begin the fall semester online. Many students rely on their campus for housing and food security. How will this impact students and the future of higher education?

Guests:

Nijzel Dotson, incoming senior at Sacramento State University

Kiyoko Thomas, manager of UC Berkeley’s Basic Needs Center

Anthony A. Jack, assistant professor of Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and author of The Privileged Poor: How Elite Colleges Are Failing Disadvantaged Students

Web Resources:

NPR: Colleges Spent Months Planning For Fall, But A COVID-19 Surge Is Changing Everything

YR Media, Dan Papscun: Campus Catastrophe This Fall? College Students Scrambling for Housing

LA Times: Why you should take a gap year during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Chronicle of Higher Education, Lindsay Ellis: Colleges Hoped for an In-Person Fall. Now the Dream is Crumbling.

The Chronicle of Higher Education, Allison Berg: For First-Generation Students, a Disappearing 'College Experience' Could Have Grave Consequences