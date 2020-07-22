More Than 20 Million Are About To Lose Their Additional Unemployment Benefits

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the struggle to make ends meet as COVID cases continue to surge in 40 states. Around 33 million Americans are now jobless.

The additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits is set to expire this Sunday. Democrats want to extend the plan. Republicans want to change it or reduce the amount. What will it take to deal with this crisis and help people living on the edge?

Guest:

Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Ben Casselman: End of $600 Unemployment Bonus Could Push Millions Past the Brink

BuzzFeed News, Paul McLeod: The $600 Unemployment Benefit Expires This Weekend, And Congress Still Doesn’t Have A Plan

Business Insider, Carmen Reinicke: 'My savings ran out a month into this': Workers laid off because of coronavirus are waiting months to get unemployment benefits, even as the economy reopens

CNBC, Greg Iacurci: Extra unemployment benefits are available. You have to reapply to get them