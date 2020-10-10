Monday at 6 PM on City Visions: Making Sense of California's Criminal Justice Propositions

Is the November ballot a referendum on criminal justice reform in California? In less than a month, voters will weigh in on propositions covering sentencing, DNA collection, the cash bail system and voting rights for parolees. We'll talk about what a vote for or against Propositions 17, 20 and 25 would mean. And we'll also get a run-down on propositions on dialysis clinics and stem cell research. Share your thoughts anytime by emailing us at cityvisions@kalw.org. We'll read as many comments on air as we can.
Guests:
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Jeremy B. White, co-writer, Politico's California Playbook