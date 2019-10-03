Misinformation About Immigration Policy Is Biggest Challenge For Rights Group

Remittances are one aspect of immigrant life being affected by Trump’s immigration policies. And, as we hear frequently in the news, immigrants are having to navigate a system that changes with each new policy.

Whether it’s about asylum, deportation, ICE raids- keeping up with what’s legal and what’s not can be hard. For people in the Bay Area, that’s where Oakland based Centro Legal de la Raza comes in. It has been providing migrants with legal representation for 50 years, helping them navigate the US immigration system.

Maciel Jacques is the new Managing Director of Centro Legal. She discusses their work, explaining the law to counter the spread of misinformation in immigrant communities.

Click the