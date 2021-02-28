 Minds Over Matter 2/28/21 | KALW
Related Program: 
Minds Over Matter

Minds Over Matter 2/28/21

By D Minor 20 seconds ago

This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.

  

Tags: 
call in radio quiz show

Related Content

Minds Over Matter 2/21/21

By D Minor Feb 21, 2021

Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and teacher Laury Fischer.

  

Minds Over Matter 1/31/2021

By D Minor Jan 31, 2021

This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.