Related Program: Minds Over Matter Minds Over Matter 2/28/21 By D Minor • 20 seconds ago Related Program: Minds Over Matter ShareTweetEmail This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle. Listen Listening... / 58:52 Tags: call in radio quiz showShareTweetEmail Related Content Minds Over Matter 2/21/21 By D Minor • Feb 21, 2021 Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and teacher Laury Fischer. Minds Over Matter 1/31/2021 By D Minor • Jan 31, 2021 This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.