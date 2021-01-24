 Minds Over Matter 1/24/2021 | KALW
Minds Over Matter

Minds Over Matter 1/24/2021

By D Minor 1 hour ago

The Bay Area's favorite quiz show . Moderator Dana Rodriguez tonight is join by educator, Laury Fischer and technical editor, Kira Pace. 

  

