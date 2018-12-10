 Minds Over Matter - 12/09/18 | KALW

Minds Over Matter - 12/09/18

By Kevin Vance 7 hours ago

  The Bay Area's Favorite Quiz Show.  

Tags: 
Mind Over Matter
dana rodriguez
radio quiz show

Related Content

Minds Over Matter - 9/30/18

By Kevin Vance Oct 4, 2018

Dana Rodriguez spins a few of his favorite tunes from the 20's, 30's and 40's while he and the rest of the Minds Over Matter crew go out of town for a little holiday...  

KALW's Fall 2018 Program Guide

By Aug 31, 2018

Minds Over Matter - 7/1/18

By City Visions Jul 1, 2018

Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by teacher/cinematographer Cameron Shaw and the San Francisco Chronicle's Music Critic, Joshua Kosman.

Minds Over Matter - 6/11/17

By Jun 11, 2017

Moderator Dana Rodriguez is joined by professor emeritus Laury Fischer and technical editor Kira Pace.

Minds Over Matter - Sunday 12/24/17

By Kevin Vance Dec 26, 2017

Tonight's show, Dana gives the rest of the panel the night off, and plays for us some great music from records and movies from the 1930s, '40s, and '50s.