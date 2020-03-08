Related Program: Minds Over Matter MINDS OVER MATTER ~ 03-08-2020 By City Visions • 26 minutes ago Related Program: Minds Over Matter ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 59:47 Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by teachers Laurie Fischer and Cameron Shaw, who is also a cinematographer. Tags: radio quiz showShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Minds Over Matter By Debi Kennedy • Sep 30, 2013 The Bay Area's Favorite Game Show for Sunday September 29, 2013 Minds Over Matter ~ 03-01-2020 By David Latulippe • Mar 1, 2020