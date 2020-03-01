Related Program: Minds Over Matter Minds Over Matter ~ 03-01-2020 By David Latulippe • 14 minutes ago Related Program: Minds Over Matter ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 60:13 This week, moderator Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Josh Kosman Classical music critic for SF sf chronicle. Tags: Minds over Matterradio quiz showShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Minds Over Matter ~ 2/23/20 By David Latulippe • Feb 23, 2020 This week, moderator Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and professor Laurie Fischer. Minds Over Matter - 2/16/20 By David Latulippe • Feb 16, 2020 Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by professor Laurie Fischer.