Military Sexual Trauma Survivors Are Saying #IamVanessaGuillén. What Needs To Change?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the tragic killing of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old soldier who disappeared from the Fort Hood military base in Texas on April 22.

Her remains were found in late June. The Army said the suspect who killed her died by suicide on July 1. Her family is demanding an investigation, saying she was sexually harassed. Survivors are sharing their stories with the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillén.

Guests:

Jolene Almendarez, freelance journalist for Texas Public Radio

Col. Don Christensen, former Chief Prosecutor of the US Air Force and President of Protect Our Defenders

