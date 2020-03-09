"Migrating To Prison" Is An Urgent Call To Abolish Immigration Prisons

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with law professor, César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, about his new book, Migrating to Prison: America’s Obsession with Locking Up Immigrants.

Every year, roughly 400,000 migrants are detained while they wait for the result of a civil or criminal immigration proceeding. In his book, Hernández argues that the system isn't ‘broken,’ immigration imprisonment is working exactly as designed. What would it take to abolish immigration prisons?

Guest:

César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, professor of law at the University of Denver

Web Resources:

March 10th: César Hernández at Book Passage

NY Times, César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández: Abolish Immigration Prisons