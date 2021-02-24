Michael French Brings Theater To Our Ears In The New Audio Drama 'Books & Roses'

Theater director Michael French brings the short story “Books & Roses” by Helen Oyeyemi to life and to our ears as an audio drama. In this interview, the Oakland artist talks about this work and his career from London to the Bay Area.

No one ever knows the event that's going to change your life. It usually starts with something really ordinary. It's not the burning bush.

“Books & Roses” is the story is about a girl, who was left on the steps of a Barcelona monastery as a baby, and the search for her mother.

“Books & Roses” is available on the Word for Word podcast and the third installment will be released on Feb 28. You can also catch their audio dramas on KALW’s “Open Air” on Thursdays at 1 p.m.