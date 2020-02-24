Michael Bloomberg: His Policies, His Record & His Election Spending Spree

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on presidential candidates' records and policies by talking about multi-billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg.

According to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign, has spent more than $452 million on ads since entering the Democratic presidential race last November. What do you want to know about Michael Bloomberg?

Guests:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect

Blake Zeff, independent journalist and documentary filmmaker

Dave Levinthal, editor-at-large at the Center for Public integrity

Web Resources:

The New Republic, David Dayen: Michael Bloomberg and the Dangers of ‘Any Blue Will Do’ Politics

The Center for Public Integrity, Dave Levinthal: Will liberals stomach nominating a billionaire they like enough to defeat a billionaire they loathe?

Twitter, Blake Zeff: Mike Bloomberg’s playbook

NY Times, Alexander Burns and Nicholas Kulish: Bloomberg’s Billions: How the Candidate Built an Empire of Influence