 Mental health workers at Kaiser strike for their patients & improved working conditions | KALW
Your Call

Mental health workers at Kaiser strike for their patients & improved working conditions

By & Laura Wenus 2 hours ago
  • Image via National Union of Healthcare Workers

On this special edition of Your Call, we'll find out why Kaiser Permanente therapists, social workers, and other mental health workers are on a five-day strike across California.

Mental health workers say Kaiser doesn’t provide timely mental health care to its patients. The strike is meant to draw attention to long wait times – sometimes months at a time – for patients trying to get follow-up appointments to address depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other conditions. Workers are calling for increased hiriing, a focus on retention, and pay increases.

Guest:

Ken Rogers, psychologist at Kaiser for 15 years, shop steward, and strike organizer in Roseville, CA 

Web Resources:

Sacramento Bee: Thousands of nurses, behavioral health workers picket Kaiser statewide over patient care

USA Today: Will your therapist go on strike? 4,000 mental health workers protesting Kaiser Permanente

 

healthcare
mental health

