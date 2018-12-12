Mental health workers at Kaiser go on strike citing appointment wait times

On this special edition of Your Call, we discuss therapists, social workers, and other mental health workers for Kaiser Permanente going on strike across California.

Mental health workers began their five-day strike on Monday, saying Kaiser doesn’t provide timely mental health care to its patients. The strike is meant to draw attention to long wait times – sometimes weeks at a time – for patients trying to get follow-up appointments to address depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other conditions.

Guest:

Ken Rogers, psychologist at Kaiser for 15 years, on strike in Roseville

Web Resources:

Sacramento Bee: Thousands of nurses, behavioral health workers picket Kaiser statewide over patient care

USA Today: Will your therapist go on strike? 4,000 mental health workers protesting Kaiser Permanente