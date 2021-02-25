The Mental Health Toll Of The Pandemic

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing mental health resources for those who are coping with depression, anxiety, isolation or grief.
According to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, 70% of unemployed people who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic say they are feeling more stressed. The pandemic has also taken a huge mental health toll on many frontline health workers, children and young adults. How have you been coping and what resources would you like to share?
Guest:
Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Mental Health Resources/Hotlines:
24/7 crisis text line: 741-741
NAMI HelpLine: 800-950-6264
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
The Hope Cooperative: 855-502-3224
Web Resources:
