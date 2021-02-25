 The Mental Health Toll Of The Pandemic | KALW
Your Call

The Mental Health Toll Of The Pandemic

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 2 hours ago
  • Mental Health America found that between April and September of 2020, 70% of people reported that loneliness or isolation was the top contributing factor to mental health issues.
On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing mental health resources for those who are coping with depression, anxiety, isolation or grief.

According to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, 70% of unemployed people who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic say they are feeling more stressed. The pandemic has also taken a huge mental health toll on many frontline health workers, children and young adults. How have you been coping and what resources would you like to share?

Guest:

Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Mental Health Resources/Hotlines:

24/7 crisis text line: 741-741 

NAMI HelpLine: 800-950-6264

OK2Talk 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 

The Hope Cooperative: 855-502-3224

Web Resources:

