Media Roundtable: Violence Against Women In Mexico & Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discuss coverage of the protests against gender-based violence and femicide in Mexico. Last year, more than 3700 women were violently killed. 969 cases were classified as femicides, which is defined as the violent death of a woman because of her gender.

Later in the show, we are discussing the ongoing violence against Asian Americans, from physical attacks against elders in the Bay Area to the shootings in Atlanta, which left six Asian women dead. The House is holding a hearing to discuss the history of racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans, which dates back to the 19th century.

Guests:

Estefanía Camacho, feminist journalist based in Mexico City

Vivian Ho, reporter at The Guardian US, and the author of 'Those Who Wander: America's Lost Street Kids'

Anh Do, Metro reporter covering Asian American issues and general assignments at the LA Times

Web Resources:

Nacla: Mexican Women Call on Government to End Violence (disponible en español)

Fair Observer: Violence Against Women in Mexico Rises

LA Times: Pepper spray, Instagram and buddy systems: How Asian Americans are dealing with attacks

The Guardian: 'Black and Asian unity': attacks on elders spark reckoning with racism's roots

NPR: 'Enough Is Enough': Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Spur Debate Over Hate Crime Label