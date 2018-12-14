 Media Roundtable: The U.S. and its fossil fuel allies at COP24 & Yellow Vest protests in France | KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The U.S. and its fossil fuel allies at COP24 & Yellow Vest protests in France

By Malihe Razazan 1 hour ago

On this week's media roundtable, we’ll discuss the recent social unrest in Paris. Protests over planned gas tax hikes snowballed into a wider revolt over the high cost of living, inequality, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s neoliberal policies.

 

We’ll also discuss coverage of the climate summit in Poland and the environmental impacts of the Trump administration’s massive expansion of oil, natural gas, and coal production. 

 

Guests:

 

Thomas Cantaloube, reporter at Mediapart online newspaper

Antonia Juhasz, investigative journalist covering the oil industry, and the author of "Black Tide: The Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill"

Shannon Osaka, freelance environmental journalist

Web Resources:

Grist: Team Trump promoted coal at the U.N. climate talks. Young activists busted it up.

LA Times: Trump's pursuit of 'American energy dominance' threatens the entire planet

Mediapart: How French foreign minister Le Drian lied over Khashoggi affair          

Mediapart: The 'gilets jaunes' protests: the battle for equality

